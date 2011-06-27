Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$26,915
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,915
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,915
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,915
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
$26,915
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
$26,915
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,915
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,915
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,915
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
$26,915
premium clothyes
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,915
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
$26,915
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight3725 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length196.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume123.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$26,915
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,915
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/65R T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,915
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,915
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
