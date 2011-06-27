  1. Home
Used 2009 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,160
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,160
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,160
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.0/361.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,160
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size6.1 l
Horsepower425 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,160
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,160
276 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,160
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,160
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,160
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,160
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
leather/suedeyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,160
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,160
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight4178 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length196.8 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume123.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,160
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,160
All season tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,160
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,160
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
