  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 300
  4. Used 2009 Chrysler 300
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2009 300
More about the 2009 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,720
See 300 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,720
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,720
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,720
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,720
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,720
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,720
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight3802 lbs.
Gross weight4950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length196.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume123.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Clearwater Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,720
P225/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,720
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,720
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 300 Inventory

Related Used 2009 Chrysler 300 Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles