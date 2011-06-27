Used 2007 Chrysler 300 C Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2007 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque390 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight4066 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length196.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume122.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cognac Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
