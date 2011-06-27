  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 200
  4. Used 2017 Chrysler 200
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Chrysler 200 C Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2017 200
More about the 2017 200
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,785
See 200 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,785
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,785
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/442.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,785
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,785
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,785
MOPAR Interior Packageyes
SafetyTecyes
C Platinum AWD Quick Order Package 26Pyes
Premium Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,785
506 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,785
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,785
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,785
Uconnect 8.4 Navigationyes
Premium Leather Trimmed Ventilated Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,785
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,785
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,785
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,785
MOPAR Exterior Body Kityes
19" x 8.0" Gray/Polished Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
MOPAR Silver Body Side Graphicyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
MOPAR Gloss Black Body Graphicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,785
Angle of departure17.8 degrees
Length192.3 in.
Curb weight3802 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Angle of approach13.5 degrees
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,785
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Vivid Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Linen, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Linen, premium leather
  • Black/Deep Mocha, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,785
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,785
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,785
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See 200 Inventory

Related Used 2017 Chrysler 200 C Platinum info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles