Used 2016 Chrysler 200 S Features & Specs

More about the 2016 200
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,690
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,690
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,690
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.4/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,690
Torque173 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,690
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,690
MOPAR Interior Packageyes
Quick Order Package 26Lyes
Quick Order Package 24Lyes
Comfort Groupyes
Navigation and Sound Group Iyes
Premium Lighting Groupyes
MOPAR Connectyes
Quick Order Package 28Lyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,690
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,690
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,690
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,690
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Leather Trimmed Heated/Ventilated Sport Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,690
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,690
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leather/clothyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,690
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,690
MOPAR Exterior Body Kityes
Gloss Black Body Graphicyes
Silver Body Side Graphicyes
19" x 8.0" Hyper Black Aluminum Wheelsyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,690
Angle of departure17.8 degrees
Length192.3 in.
Curb weight3473 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Angle of approach13.5 degrees
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,690
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Redline 3 Coat Pearl
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Vivid Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Ambassador Blue, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,690
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
235/45R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,690
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,690
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
