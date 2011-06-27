  1. Home
Used 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2016 200
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,490
See 200 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,490
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,490
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.4/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,490
Torque173 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,490
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,490
MOPAR Interior Packageyes
Convenience Groupyes
Comfort Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,490
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,490
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,490
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,490
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,490
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,490
premium clothyes
Front head room38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,490
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,490
Gloss Black Body Graphicyes
Silver Body Side Graphicyes
Power Express Open/Close Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,490
Angle of departure17.8 degrees
Length192.3 in.
Curb weight3473 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Angle of approach13.5 degrees
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width73.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,490
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Black Forest Green Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Vivid Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Linen, premium cloth
  • Black/Linen (Fleet), leather
  • Black (Fleet), leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,490
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,490
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,490
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 200 Inventory

