Used 2015 Chrysler 200 C Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission9-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.4/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 28Nyes
Quick Order Package 26Nyes
Quick Order Package 24Nyes
Navigation and Sound Group Iyes
Premium Lighting Groupyes
Premium Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Uconnect 8.4Ayes
Premium Leather Trimmed Ventilated Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" x 8.0" Gray/Polished Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Cast Aluminum Wheelyes
Measurements
Front track62.1 in.
Curb weight3473 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Angle of approach13.5 degrees
Angle of departure17.8 degrees
Length192.3 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume115.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width73.6 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vivid Blue Pearl Coat
  • Lunar White Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Crystal Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Luxury Brown Pearl Coat
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Linen, leather
  • Black/Linen, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
215/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
