Used 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2013 200
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,520
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,520
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Quick Order Package 27Wyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,520
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
6 Speaker Boston Acoustics Audio w/276 Wattsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,520
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,520
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.2 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room47.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Front track61.7 in.
Curb weight4000 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length194.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume101.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track62.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Deep Auburn Pearl Coat
  • Cashmere Pearl Coat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clear Coat
  • Crystal Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Pearl, premium leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,520
P225/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,520
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,520
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
