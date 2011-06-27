  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler 200
  4. Used 2013 Chrysler 200
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2013 200
More about the 2013 200
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,255
See 200 Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,255
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,255
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,255
2013.5 200S Special Editionyes
S Exterior/Interior Appearanceyes
Sun/Sound Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Vyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,255
276 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,255
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Uconnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,255
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,255
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Power Express Open/Close Sunroofyes
18" x 7.0" Aluminum Polished Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Front track61.7 in.
Curb weight3576 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length191.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume113.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track62.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Deep Auburn Pearl Coat
  • Cashmere Pearl Coat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clear Coat
  • Crystal Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,255
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,255
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,255
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 200 Inventory

Related Used 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles