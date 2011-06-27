Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Venture LT Entertainer Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,238
|$4,123
|$5,163
|Clean
|$2,091
|$3,850
|$4,814
|Average
|$1,795
|$3,304
|$4,116
|Rough
|$1,500
|$2,758
|$3,418
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Venture LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,872
|$3,529
|$4,444
|Clean
|$1,748
|$3,296
|$4,144
|Average
|$1,502
|$2,828
|$3,543
|Rough
|$1,255
|$2,360
|$2,942
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Venture Plus Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,305
|$2,211
|$2,713
|Clean
|$1,219
|$2,065
|$2,530
|Average
|$1,047
|$1,772
|$2,163
|Rough
|$875
|$1,479
|$1,796
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Venture Cargo Van Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,789
|$2,836
|$3,417
|Clean
|$1,671
|$2,649
|$3,186
|Average
|$1,435
|$2,273
|$2,725
|Rough
|$1,199
|$1,897
|$2,263