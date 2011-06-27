  1. Home
Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture LT Entertainer Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,625
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,625
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,625
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400/550 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,625
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,625
dual front with head protection chamber for driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,625
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,625
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,625
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,625
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,625
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,625
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.3 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,625
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4431 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1457 lbs.
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,625
Exterior Colors
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Bronzemist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Blue Granite
  • Sandrift Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,625
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,625
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
