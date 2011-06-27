Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture Warner Brothers Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,570
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400/550 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
separate rear audioyes
VCRyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
video monitoryes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.3 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity140.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3838 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1457 lbs.
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Redfire Metallic
  • Dark Tropic Teal
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
