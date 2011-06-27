Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture Consumer Reviews

2002 Chevy Venture Mini-Van banjowyatt , 09/19/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Yes, this van has some "minor issues" like no interior light when the door opens, windshield wipers sticking in the upright position and some rear tail-turn signal-brake light problems, but this is a damned good reliable vehicle. It has almost 190,000 miles on it and she is still running smooth. Report Abuse

Venture van Joe , 08/02/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The Venture is a good mini van. Mine has stood up well for 4 years with both in town and highway driving Report Abuse

No complaints Telling the truth , 12/05/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought new. In 90,000 miles, I've only had to replace a power steering pump. Everything else has been routine maintenance. The original tires were noisy, but that's easy to fix. We love it, and don't know what we'll get when it's time to get something else. I think a lot of people just like to complain. Not everyone is having bad luck with these vehicles. Report Abuse

Don't buy dawn , 10/07/2010 8 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd Venture. I've had the WB van for 4 year and all it's been is a money pit! The upper intake manifold was replace at 5 years old 68,000 miles, transmission was replaced at 88,000 miles, air shocks, brakes front and back and O2 sensor all replaced within the past few weeks. Now the muffler has a huge whole which is $600. to replace, the low intake gasket is leaking, oil is leaking(had a oil change 500 miles ago and now there's no oil in the van at all). As I talk to other Venture owners and the dealership where I get it worked on at this is a common engine issue! I cringe every time I get into the van! This van as doesn't hold its value and tens to rust out at the sliding doors. Report Abuse