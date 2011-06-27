Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture Consumer Reviews
2002 Chevy Venture Mini-Van
Yes, this van has some "minor issues" like no interior light when the door opens, windshield wipers sticking in the upright position and some rear tail-turn signal-brake light problems, but this is a damned good reliable vehicle. It has almost 190,000 miles on it and she is still running smooth.
Venture van
The Venture is a good mini van. Mine has stood up well for 4 years with both in town and highway driving
No complaints
Bought new. In 90,000 miles, I've only had to replace a power steering pump. Everything else has been routine maintenance. The original tires were noisy, but that's easy to fix. We love it, and don't know what we'll get when it's time to get something else. I think a lot of people just like to complain. Not everyone is having bad luck with these vehicles.
Don't buy
This is my 2nd Venture. I've had the WB van for 4 year and all it's been is a money pit! The upper intake manifold was replace at 5 years old 68,000 miles, transmission was replaced at 88,000 miles, air shocks, brakes front and back and O2 sensor all replaced within the past few weeks. Now the muffler has a huge whole which is $600. to replace, the low intake gasket is leaking, oil is leaking(had a oil change 500 miles ago and now there's no oil in the van at all). As I talk to other Venture owners and the dealership where I get it worked on at this is a common engine issue! I cringe every time I get into the van! This van as doesn't hold its value and tens to rust out at the sliding doors.
Road trip
Purchased new, Made several trips to the east coast and down south. Gas mileage around town about 14-15 and on highway loaded with gear and 4 passengers got around 19. Replaced intake gaskets twice, cooling fan ,rack and pinion, fuel sensor were replaced under extended warranty, replaced myself a/c condenser, water pump, motor supports, rear wheel cylinders 02 sensor. Kept it well maintained. Was totaled out last month. Side air bag did its job protecting the wife. If you take care of both they will take care of you. The family will miss the van.
Sponsored cars related to the Venture
Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD