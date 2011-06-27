Used 2001 Chevrolet Venture Warner Bros. Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425/600 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
separate rear audioyes
VCRyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room60.4 in.
Rear leg room39 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3838 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height68.1 in.
Maximum payload1457 lbs.
Wheel base120 in.
Width72 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
