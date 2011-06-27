  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Venture Value Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Venture
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room60.4 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Length186.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3699 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height67.4 in.
Maximum payload1612 lbs.
Wheel base112 in.
Width72 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
