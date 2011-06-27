Used 2000 Chevrolet Venture Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.0/600.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Measurements
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3688 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height68.1 in.
Maximum payload1609.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Medium Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Medium Redfire Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Carmine Red
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
