  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Venture
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Venture
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Chevrolet Venture LS Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Venture
Overview
See Venture Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.0/600.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity155 cu.ft.
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3838 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height68.1 in.
Maximum payload1457.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Carmine Red
  • Medium Redfire Metallic
  • Medium Fernmist Green Metallic
  • Smoky Caramel Metallic
  • Sandrift Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
See Venture Inventory

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Venture LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles