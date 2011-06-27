  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Venture
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Venture
Overview
See Venture Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room64.3 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity155 cu.ft.
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3688 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
See Venture Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Venture Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles