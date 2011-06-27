Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Venture LS 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$1,932
|$2,362
|Clean
|$986
|$1,764
|$2,164
|Average
|$799
|$1,429
|$1,769
|Rough
|$611
|$1,093
|$1,374
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Venture 4dr Ext Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,033
|$1,792
|$2,174
|Clean
|$944
|$1,636
|$1,992
|Average
|$764
|$1,325
|$1,628
|Rough
|$585
|$1,014
|$1,265
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Venture 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,183
|$1,762
|$2,048
|Clean
|$1,080
|$1,609
|$1,877
|Average
|$875
|$1,303
|$1,534
|Rough
|$669
|$997
|$1,192
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Venture 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,202
|$1,912
|$2,266
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,746
|$2,076
|Average
|$889
|$1,414
|$1,697
|Rough
|$680
|$1,082
|$1,319
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Venture LS 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,259
|$1,901
|$2,220
|Clean
|$1,149
|$1,736
|$2,034
|Average
|$931
|$1,406
|$1,663
|Rough
|$712
|$1,076
|$1,292
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Venture 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,145
|$1,685
|$1,951
|Clean
|$1,045
|$1,539
|$1,788
|Average
|$847
|$1,246
|$1,462
|Rough
|$648
|$954
|$1,135
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Venture LT 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,422
|$2,139
|$2,496
|Clean
|$1,298
|$1,954
|$2,287
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,582
|$1,869
|Rough
|$804
|$1,211
|$1,452