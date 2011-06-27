  1. Home
1999 Chevrolet Venture Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Venture LS 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,080$1,932$2,362
Clean$986$1,764$2,164
Average$799$1,429$1,769
Rough$611$1,093$1,374
1999 Chevrolet Venture 4dr Ext Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,033$1,792$2,174
Clean$944$1,636$1,992
Average$764$1,325$1,628
Rough$585$1,014$1,265
1999 Chevrolet Venture 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,183$1,762$2,048
Clean$1,080$1,609$1,877
Average$875$1,303$1,534
Rough$669$997$1,192
1999 Chevrolet Venture 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,202$1,912$2,266
Clean$1,098$1,746$2,076
Average$889$1,414$1,697
Rough$680$1,082$1,319
1999 Chevrolet Venture LS 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,259$1,901$2,220
Clean$1,149$1,736$2,034
Average$931$1,406$1,663
Rough$712$1,076$1,292
1999 Chevrolet Venture 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,145$1,685$1,951
Clean$1,045$1,539$1,788
Average$847$1,246$1,462
Rough$648$954$1,135
1999 Chevrolet Venture LT 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,422$2,139$2,496
Clean$1,298$1,954$2,287
Average$1,051$1,582$1,869
Rough$804$1,211$1,452
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Chevrolet Venture on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Venture with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $986 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,764 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Venture is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Venture with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $986 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,764 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Chevrolet Venture, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Venture with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $986 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,764 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Chevrolet Venture. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Chevrolet Venture and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Chevrolet Venture ranges from $611 to $2,362, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Chevrolet Venture is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.