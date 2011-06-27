Used 1998 Chevrolet Venture LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room60.4 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity148 cu.ft.
Length200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3838 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height68.1 in.
Maximum payload1519.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width72.0 in.
