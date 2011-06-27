Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Venture LS 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$872
|$1,613
|$1,982
|Clean
|$795
|$1,470
|$1,814
|Average
|$640
|$1,183
|$1,477
|Rough
|$485
|$897
|$1,140
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Venture LS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,001
|$1,578
|$1,860
|Clean
|$912
|$1,438
|$1,702
|Average
|$734
|$1,158
|$1,386
|Rough
|$556
|$878
|$1,069
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Venture 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$925
|$1,471
|$1,739
|Clean
|$843
|$1,340
|$1,591
|Average
|$679
|$1,079
|$1,296
|Rough
|$514
|$818
|$1,000
Estimated values
1997 Chevrolet Venture 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$992
|$1,559
|$1,836
|Clean
|$903
|$1,420
|$1,680
|Average
|$727
|$1,144
|$1,368
|Rough
|$551
|$867
|$1,056