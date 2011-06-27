  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Uplander
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Uplander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,350
See Uplander Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400/575 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,350
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,350
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,350
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,350
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,350
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,350
premium clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4233 lbs.
Gross weight5842 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1609 lbs.
Length204.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Blue Granite Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Polar Blue Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Desert Brown Metallic
  • Light Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray, leather
  • Medium Gray, premium cloth
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Cashmere, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,350
P225/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,350
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
Integrated stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,350
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Uplander Inventory

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Uplander LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles