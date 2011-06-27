Used 2006 Chevrolet Uplander LS Fleet Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400/575 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque216 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
audio and video remote controlyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room61.6 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4470 lbs.
Gross weight5622 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.9 cu.ft.
Length204.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height72 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width72 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Amber Bronze Metallic
  • Emerald Jewel Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Granite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray, cloth
  • Medium Gray, premium cloth
  • Cashmere, cloth
  • Cashmere, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
