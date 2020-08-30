Bomnin Chevrolet Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

Located 17 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Recent Arrival! 4WD. Bright Blue Metallic 2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT 4WD 8-Speed Automatic V6 The Price you see is the price you will pay. NOT A PENNY MORE. You may qualify for additional incentives. We offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for more information please visit us at: www.bomninmanassas.com. Accessories and color may vary. Quoted price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. This is an individualized price quote and is valid solely in connection with a purchase by you, the recipient. Quoted price good on date of publication only. Price already include applicable manufacturer rebates and incentives. Manufacturer incentive data (customer rebates) is provided by third parties and believed to be accurate as of the time of publication. Dealer service/document fee of $895, destination charge, Tax, tag and registration fees are not included on the internet price. Standard features are based upon trim level. Price does not include dealer installed options or equipment. Internet Price includes the following incentives:$1000 - Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 08/31/2020

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCGTCEN8M1123217

Stock: M1123217

Listed since: 08-25-2020