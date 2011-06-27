  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Trax LT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Trax
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,820
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/420.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower155 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque177 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Midnight Edition +$470
Premium Seat Package +$650
Lifestyle Package +$350
Road Trip Package +$420
Redline Edition +$995
Protection Package +$325
LT Convenience Package +$450
Sport Edition +$470
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Tray +$125
Cargo Package +$135
Cargo Area Organizer +$145
All-Weather Floor Liners +$210
Interior Protection Package +$200
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
leatherette/clothyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.6 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Bowtie +$225
Roof Rack Cross Rails +$275
Wheel Locks +$85
Front License Plate Bracket +$40
Accessory Carrier Mount +$250
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3292 lbs.
EPA interior volume111.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height66.3 in.
Length167.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity48.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.6 in.
Width69.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Black Cherry Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leatherette
  • Jet Black/Light Ash Gray, leatherette/cloth
  • Jet Black/Light Ash Gray, leatherette
  • Jet Black, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
