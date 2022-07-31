Skip to main content
2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Traverse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,745
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG18/27 MPG
EPA combined MPG21 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower310 hp @ 6,800 rpm
Torque266 lb-ft @ 2,800 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length205.9 in.
Overall width with mirrors86.6 in.
Overall width without mirrors78.6 in.
Height70.7 in.
Wheelbase120.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity98.2 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Gross weight6,160 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Silver Sage Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Spice Red, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room42.8 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.9 in.
Front hip room58.1 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6-way power passenger seatyes
2-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
Rear hip room56.9 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear heater unityes
Interior air filtrationyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/55R20 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater +$100
Packages
Interior Protection Package +$275
Floor Liner Package +$425
Cargo Package +$235
"Hit the Road" Package +$1,195
Safety & Security Options
Roadside Safety Package +$165
Interior Options
Premium Carpet Floor Mat Package +$350
Foldable Cargo Organizer +$205
Credit - Not Equipped w/Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats -$50
Protective Seat Cover +$295
Credit - Not Equipped w/Rear Park Assist -$50
Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Credit - Not Equipped w/Heated Steering Wheel -$25
Exterior Options
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guards +$230
Keyless Entry Keypad +$220
Bright Thatcham Wheel Locks +$95
Trailering Equipment +$650
Black Lug Nut and Thatcham Wheel Lock Kit +$0
Black Roof Rack Cross Rails +$335
Molded Assist Steps +$865
Black Front and Rear Bowtiesyes
Front License Plate Bracket Mounting Package +$40
Inventory

