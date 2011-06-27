Skip to main content
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Traverse
  4. 2022 Chevrolet Traverse
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Traverse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,225
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20 mpg
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges.
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG20 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.6 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower310 hp @ 6,800 rpm
Torque266 lb-ft @ 2,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Cargo Package +$210
Chrome Essentials Package +$285
Interior Protection Package +$275
Floor Liner Package +$425
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Foldable Cargo Organizer +$205
Horizontal Cargo Net +$75
Protective Seat Cover +$295
8-Passenger Seatingyes
Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Premium Carpet Floor Mat Package +$350
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium clothyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.8 in.
Front hip room58.1 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.9 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
Exterior Options
Keyless Entry Keypad +$205
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems +$250
Trailering Equipment +$650
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guards +$230
Black Roof Rack Cross Rails +$335
Front License Plate Bracket Mounting Package +$40
Bright Wheel Locks +$95
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight6,160 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height70.7 in.
Length205.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity98.2 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5,000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.6 in.
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Chai, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/65R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
