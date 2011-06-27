  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,600
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,600
"Hit the Road" Packageyes
Floor Liner Packageyes
Interior Enhancement Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/out DVD Playeryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,600
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,600
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Protective Seat Coveryes
Horizontal Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Trailering Equipmentyes
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Lug Nut and Wheel Lock Kityes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Front License Plate Bracket Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Maximum cargo capacity98.2 cu.ft.
Length204.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Gross weight6160 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Galvanized, leather
  • Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Gray, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,600
P255/55R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
