2020 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|Interior Enhancement Package
|yes
|Cargo Package
|yes
|Floor Liner Package
|yes
|Chrome Essentials Package
|yes
|Interior Protection Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|Universal Tablet Holder
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Plates
|yes
|Cargo Area Organizer
|yes
|8-Passenger Seating
|yes
|Universal Tablet Holders
|yes
|Protective Seat Cover
|yes
|Horizontal Cargo Net
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|premium cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|41.3 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|62.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.0 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.1 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|Rear head room
|40.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|62.2 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems
|yes
|Trailering Equipment
|yes
|Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guards
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Roof Rack Cross Rails
|yes
|Front License Plate Bracket Mounting Package
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|Maximum cargo capacity
|98.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|204.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6160 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|70.7 in.
|Wheel base
|120.9 in.
|Width
|78.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|P255/65R18 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,300
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
