2020 Chevrolet Traverse Consumer Reviews
From a Lincoln to a Chevy
If you have heard the rumor that Lincolns are a very smooth ride, with decent mileage and pretty good on service, you heard right. What you also need to know is that the Chevy Traverse is, in my opinion & experience, as comparable in the ride & the service, with one distinction, much affordable than the Lincoln!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
No other SUV can match the ride!!
We bought our new Traverse at Stocker’s Chevrolet. We owned one since 2017. It gives us one heck of a ride! Love it!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
LOVE MY CAR!!!!!
This car has been amazing to my family! Love the captain seats and all of the spacious room it has! This car has a smooth ride, heated seats, heated steering wheel, heated side ,mirrors, auto start, auto locks and windows, cameras, lots of safety features, and lots of room for the whole family! Were in love with the new 2020 Traverse!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great ride, lacks in features....
And no matter what Chevy wants to tell you, those are now cupholders on the 2nd row doors. The lack of cupholders in a 7 passenger SUV is irritating at best. The fact that only the driver window is auto up and down is also irritating as is the fact you cannot shut off the auto start. I have been in base model Hyundai cars that have these features. Being in a Premier trim level Traverse and not having auto up on the windows is embarrassing. All in all it is a nice ride but there are a lot of little things that add up to that fact I cannot wait to get rid of this car and wish I had gone another direction.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
chevy 2020
nice suv missed boat on no front brake assist or parking, information system less be desired compared to others, no rain sensing wipers
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
