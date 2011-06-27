  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Traverse Consumer Reviews

12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

From a Lincoln to a Chevy

Raymond Stewart, 11/16/2019
LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
39 of 39 people found this review helpful

If you have heard the rumor that Lincolns are a very smooth ride, with decent mileage and pretty good on service, you heard right. What you also need to know is that the Chevy Traverse is, in my opinion & experience, as comparable in the ride & the service, with one distinction, much affordable than the Lincoln!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
No other SUV can match the ride!!

Brenda Masullo, 11/02/2019
LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

We bought our new Traverse at Stocker’s Chevrolet. We owned one since 2017. It gives us one heck of a ride! Love it!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
LOVE MY CAR!!!!!

Ggutierrez43, 12/26/2019
LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

This car has been amazing to my family! Love the captain seats and all of the spacious room it has! This car has a smooth ride, heated seats, heated steering wheel, heated side ,mirrors, auto start, auto locks and windows, cameras, lots of safety features, and lots of room for the whole family! Were in love with the new 2020 Traverse!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great ride, lacks in features....

BuyersRemorse, 11/25/2019
Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
26 of 40 people found this review helpful

And no matter what Chevy wants to tell you, those are now cupholders on the 2nd row doors. The lack of cupholders in a 7 passenger SUV is irritating at best. The fact that only the driver window is auto up and down is also irritating as is the fact you cannot shut off the auto start. I have been in base model Hyundai cars that have these features. Being in a Premier trim level Traverse and not having auto up on the windows is embarrassing. All in all it is a nice ride but there are a lot of little things that add up to that fact I cannot wait to get rid of this car and wish I had gone another direction.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
chevy 2020

jim, 01/22/2020
High Country 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
13 of 22 people found this review helpful

nice suv missed boat on no front brake assist or parking, information system less be desired compared to others, no rain sensing wipers

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
