  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Traverse
  4. 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Chevrolet Traverse L Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Traverse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevrolet Traverse
View Offers
Chevrolet.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,930
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,930
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,930
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,930
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,930
premium clothyes
Front head room41.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracket Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Maximum cargo capacity98.2 cu.ft.
Length204.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4362 lbs.
Gross weight6160 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,930
P255/65R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,930
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,930
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 Chevrolet Traverse L info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars