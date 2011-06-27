  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Traverse
  4. 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Chevrolet Traverse High Country Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Traverse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevrolet Traverse
View Offers
Chevrolet.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,200
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,200
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,200
Floor Liner Packageyes
"Hit the Road" Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
Cargo Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/out DVD Playeryes
Premium Carpet Mat Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,200
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,200
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,200
Universal Tablet Holderyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Universal Tablet Holdersyes
Protective Seat Coveryes
Horizontal Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,200
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room58.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,200
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room62.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
power folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,200
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblemsyes
Bright Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Lug Nut and Wheel Lock Kityes
Painted Body Color Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracket Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,200
Maximum cargo capacity98.2 cu.ft.
Length204.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Gross weight6160 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.0 cu.ft.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width78.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,200
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Havana Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Loft Brown, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,200
polished alloy wheelsyes
P255/55R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2019 Chevrolet Traverse High Country info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars