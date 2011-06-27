Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower281 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Style and Technology Packageyes
Traveler's Packageyes
"Hit the Road" Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatsyes
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Third Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Mobile Wi-Fi Connectivity Packageyes
7-Passenger Seatingyes
First and Second Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailering Equipmentyes
Roof Rack Longitudinal C-Channels and Cross Railsyes
Dual SkyScape Sunroofyes
Chrome Assist Stepsyes
Front License Plate Bracket Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity116.3 cu.ft.
Length203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Curb weight4841 lbs.
Gross weight6459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height69.9 in.
Maximum payload1618 lbs.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sable Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • White
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony / Saddle Up, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium / Light Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P255/65R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
