Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse SUV Consumer Reviews
A Lot For The Money
Copy of E-Mail sent; Dear UAW 602, I understand that your members are those employed at the Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant that built our new 2014 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ. After logging almost 3500 miles in 7 days with my family on vacation in this vehicle, I feel the need to send you this note and say a very well deserved "GREAT JOB" !!! The engineering, design, fit, finish, build quality of this vehicle are all excellant !!! All systems and features performed perfectly. The ride, handling and comfort superb !!! This by far is the most competant and nicest Chevy I've ever owned. Even my wife likes it and that's says it all !!! We could not be happier with it !!! Ken R.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
May not get another
The evaporator core was replaced and 1 yr and 2 weeks later it is leaking again. Dealership that replaced it said that after part should have been replaced at the same time. Now they want another $1100 to fix it right. Now all the dash lights, radio and a few other things randomly turnoff and on.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Traverse is Trailblazer in disguise But same end
Trailblazer Traverse Same Suv in Different body. Endless mechanical Issues 2010 to Present. GM TECHS PLEASE FIX ENDLESS PROBLEMS!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Traverse
Good overall value.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
good trip car
This car rides very good. Good on gas for a big suv. Don't get the 20" tires. Buying new ones will cost you about $ 1,000. Lot of room inside and the cargo area.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Traverse
Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner