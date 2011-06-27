  1. Home
Used 2013 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
"Hit the Road" Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Third Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
DVD Rear Entertainment Systemyes
First and Second Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Rear Cargo Matyes
Color Touch Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Trailering Equipmentyes
Roof Rack Longitudinal C-Channels and Cross Railsyes
Chrome Assist Stepsyes
Dual SkyScape Sunroofyes
Front License Plate Bracket Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Front track67.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity116.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4841 lbs.
Gross weight6459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1618 lbs.
Length203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Tungsten Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium / Light Titanium, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony/Mojave, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/55R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
