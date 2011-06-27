  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Traverse
  4. Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LS Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Traverse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,660
See Traverse Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,660
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Torque266 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower281 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,660
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,660
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,660
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,660
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Bluetooth Connectivity for Phoneyes
8-Way Power Driver Seat w/Power Lumbaryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,660
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,660
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Trailering Equipmentyes
17" Compact Steel Spare Wheel and Tireyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity116.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4859 lbs.
Gross weight6459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1600 lbs.
Length205.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.4 in.
Rear track67.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Gray w/Light Gray Inserts, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,660
full wheel coversyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,660
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,660
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Traverse Inventory

Related Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles