Used 2010 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Traverse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,985
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,985
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,985
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,985
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,985
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,985
Trailering Packageyes
Hit the Road Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,985
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,985
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Three zone climate controlyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,985
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,985
Touchscreen Navigation w/DVD Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Touchscreen Navigation Systemyes
Cargo Shade and Netyes
DVD Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Second Row Consoleyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,985
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,985
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,985
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,985
Dual Skyscape Sunroofyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
2-Way Advanced Remote Startyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,985
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity116.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5066 lbs.
Gross weight6459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1444 lbs.
Length205.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.4 in.
Rear track67.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,985
Exterior Colors
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Summit White
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,985
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,985
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,985
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
