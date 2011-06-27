Used 2009 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,975
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/506.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,975
Torque270 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower288 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,975
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,975
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,975
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
110V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,975
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,975
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,975
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room62.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,975
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.8 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,975
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity117.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5066 lbs.
Gross weight6459 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1444 lbs.
Length205.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width78.4 in.
Rear track67.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,975
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
  • Silver Moss Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Desert Brown Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,975
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P255/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,975
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,975
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
