2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer ACTIV Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Trailblazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG26/30 MPG
EPA combined MPG28 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)343.2/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Engine
Base engine size1.3 L
CylindersInline 3
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower155 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque174 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
Valves12
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length173.7 in.
Overall width without mirrors71.2 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheelbase103.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.3 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity54.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Blue Glow Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Vivid Orange Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Nitro Yellow Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Arizona Accents, leatherette
  • Jet Black/Almond Butter, leatherette
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Fold flat passenger seatyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room39.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear hip room45.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
225/60R17 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater +$100
Packages
Convenience Package +$520
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Package +$575
Technology Package +$1,620
Sun and Liftgate Package +$1,770
Safety & Security Options
Driver Confidence Package +$345
Confidence II Package +$145
Interior Options
Vertical Cargo Net +$105
Sport Pedal Kit +$185
All-Weather Floor Mats +$165
Cargo Liner +$165
Cargo Mat +$125
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
All-Weather Floor Liners +$210
Credit - Not Equipped w/Driver and Front Passenger Heated Seats -$50
Credit - Not Equipped w/Heated Steering Wheel -$25
Credit - Not Equipped w/Rear Park Assist -$50
Soft Cargo Shade +$205
Exterior Options
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$205
Keyless Entry Keypad +$220
Front and Rear Black Bowtie Emblems +$225
Front License Plate Bracket +$40
Wheel Locks +$95
Nudge Bar +$650
