Used 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT2 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,275
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|308.0/440.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|276 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.2 l
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|separate rear audio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|46.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|63.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|80.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4356 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5550 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|41.0 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|29.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1194 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.0 degrees
|Length
|191.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5900 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.8 in.
|Height
|72.5 in.
|Wheel base
|113.0 in.
|Width
|74.7 in.
|Rear track
|62.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|partial wheel covers
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|P245/65R17 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
