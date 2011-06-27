  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Trailblazer
  4. Used 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Trailblazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,745
See Trailblazer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,745
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,745
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,745
Torque276 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,745
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,745
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,745
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,745
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,745
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,745
premium clothyes
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room46.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,745
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.2 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,745
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4356 lbs.
Gross weight5550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.9 degrees
Maximum payload1194 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height72.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,745
Exterior Colors
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Summit White/Silverstone Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat/Silverstone Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Desert Brown Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Moondust Metallic
  • Black/Silverstone Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,745
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,745
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,745
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Trailblazer Inventory

Related Used 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles