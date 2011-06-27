Used 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,620
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,620
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,620
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264/352 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,620
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,620
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,620
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,620
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,620
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,620
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,620
premium clothyes
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room46.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,620
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.2 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,620
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4663 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.9 degrees
Maximum payload1338 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height67.8 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,620
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Summit White
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Silverstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,620
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
P255/50R V tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,620
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,620
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
