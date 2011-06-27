Used 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,715
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,715
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,715
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,715
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,715
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,715
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,715
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,715
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,715
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,715
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room46.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,715
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.2 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,715
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4356 lbs.
Gross weight5550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.9 degrees
Maximum payload1194 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height72.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,715
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Emerald Jewel Metallic/Sandstone Metallic
  • Emerald Jewel Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat/Silverstone Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic/Sandstone Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat/Sandstone Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Summit White/Silverstone Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Black/Silverstone Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Emerald Jewel Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Black/Sandstone Metallic
  • Black
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Silver Blue Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Light Gray, cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,715
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,715
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,715
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
