  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Trailblazer
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Trailblazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,430
See Trailblazer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,430
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,430
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,430
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,430
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,430
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,430
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room46.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.2 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4356 lbs.
Gross weight5550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.9 degrees
Maximum payload1194 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height72.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Emerald Jewel Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Silver Blue Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Light Gray, cloth
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,430
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,430
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,430
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Trailblazer Inventory

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles