Used 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Trailblazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,115
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,115
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,115
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,115
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,115
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,115
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,115
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,115
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,115
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,115
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room46.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,115
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.2 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,115
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4417 lbs.
Gross weight5550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.9 degrees
Maximum payload1133 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height72.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,115
Exterior Colors
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Black/Sandstone Metallic
  • Emerald Jewel Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Emerald Jewel Metallic/Sandstone Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic/Sandstone Metallic
  • Black/Silverstone Metallic
  • Emerald Jewel Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Gray Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Summit White/Silverstone Metallic
  • Majestic Red Metallic/Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic/Sandstone Metallic
  • Summit White/Sandstone Metallic
  • Majestic Red Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic/Sandstone Metallic
  • Majestic Red Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Light Gray
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,115
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,115
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,115
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
