  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Trailblazer
  4. Used 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Trailblazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,715
See Trailblazer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,715
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,715
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,715
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,715
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,715
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,715
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,715
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,715
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,715
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room46.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,715
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.2 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,715
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4594 lbs.
Gross weight5750 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.9 degrees
Maximum payload1156 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height72.5 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,715
Exterior Colors
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Jewel Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,715
P235/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,715
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,715
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Trailblazer Inventory

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles