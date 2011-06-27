  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Trailblazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,695
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286/418 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,695
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,695
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,695
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,695
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,695
premium clothyes
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4616 lbs.
Gross weight5750 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.9 degrees
Maximum payload1134 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6200 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Majestic Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter
  • Medium Oak
  • Light Oak
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,695
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
