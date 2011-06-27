  1. Home
Used 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Trailblazer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,295
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,295
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,295
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,295
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,295
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,295
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,295
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,295
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room44.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,295
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,295
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4432 lbs.
Gross weight5550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41 cu.ft.
Angle of approach33.9 degrees
Maximum payload1069 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length191.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6300 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base113 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,295
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic/Sandalwood Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Majestic Red Metallic/Dark Gray Metallic
  • Summit White/Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black/Sandalwood Metallic
  • Black/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic/Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic/Sandalwood Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Majestic Red Metallic/Sandalwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Majestic Red Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White/Light Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Majestic Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic/Sandalwood Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic/Light Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter/Dark Pewter
  • Medium Oak/Oak Accents
  • Medium Pewter
  • Medium Oak
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,295
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,295
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
