Used 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT LS Features & Specs

More about the 2006 TrailBlazer EXT
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350/475 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque277 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower291 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle42.3 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room46.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity107.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4958 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach34.1 degrees
Maximum payload1442 lbs.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length207.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base129.0 in.
Width74.7 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Jewel Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Cashmere/Ebony, cloth
  • Light Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
